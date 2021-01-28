AerCap (NYSE:AER) Shares Up 6.4%

AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)’s stock price shot up 6.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $41.28 and last traded at $40.85. 1,873,350 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 45% from the average session volume of 1,295,353 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.40.

AER has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen lifted their price objective on AerCap from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America raised AerCap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on AerCap from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on AerCap from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AerCap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. AerCap presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.67.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.35 and a 200 day moving average of $33.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -157.12 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The financial services provider reported ($6.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($7.73). The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. AerCap had a positive return on equity of 10.59% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. The business’s revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that AerCap Holdings will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in AerCap by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 774,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,501,000 after purchasing an additional 7,622 shares during the last quarter. Lateef Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in AerCap during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,285,000. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in AerCap during the 4th quarter worth approximately $622,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in AerCap by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 10,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its holdings in AerCap by 712.5% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 182,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,602,000 after purchasing an additional 160,198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

About AerCap (NYSE:AER)

AerCap Holdings N.V., an aircraft leasing company, engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, including remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

