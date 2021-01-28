Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) Hits New 12-Month High at $115.84

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $115.84 and last traded at $115.00, with a volume of 1008 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $113.68.

AMG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $86.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.79.

Get Affiliated Managers Group alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 49.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.60.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $494.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.16 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.16 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 12.84 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 118.5% during the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 568 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the third quarter worth approximately $77,000. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the third quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 165.4% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.78% of the company’s stock.

About Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG)

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Affiliated Managers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affiliated Managers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.