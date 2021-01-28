AGC (OTCMKTS:ASGLY) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $7.08

AGC Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASGLY)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.08 and traded as low as $6.96. AGC shares last traded at $6.96, with a volume of 3,521 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of 29.00 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Get AGC alerts:

AGC (OTCMKTS:ASGLY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter. AGC had a return on equity of 2.36% and a net margin of 2.05%. On average, research analysts expect that AGC Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

About AGC (OTCMKTS:ASGLY)

AGC Inc manufactures and sells glass, electronics, chemicals, and ceramics worldwide. The company offers architectural glass products, including laminated, insulating, wired, solar control, toughened, decorative, sound insulation, float and patterned, and industrial glasses; structural glazing systems; and automotive glass, such as laminated, tempered, and privacy glasses, as well as integrated glass antennas, patterned glazing products, and module assembly windows.

Further Reading: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for AGC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.