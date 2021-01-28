AgEagle Aerial Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS) Stock Price Up 6.8%

Shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS) shot up 6.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $11.40 and last traded at $10.80. 5,565,379 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 9,143,782 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.11.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.90.

AgEagle Aerial Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. AgEagle Aerial Systems had a negative net margin of 214.90% and a negative return on equity of 22.12%. The company had revenue of $0.75 million during the quarter.

In other news, Director Barrett Mooney sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.05, for a total transaction of $41,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 120,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Gardner sold 145,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.36, for a total transaction of $488,224.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 125,305 shares in the company, valued at $421,024.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 342,567 shares of company stock worth $1,068,665. Corporate insiders own 3.47% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UAVS. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in AgEagle Aerial Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in AgEagle Aerial Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in AgEagle Aerial Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $264,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $260,000. Institutional investors own 3.62% of the company’s stock.

AgEagle Aerial Systems Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS)

AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc designs, develops, produces, distributes, and supports unmanned aerial vehicles for the precision agriculture industry in the United States and internationally. It offers FarmLens, a subscription based cloud analytics service that processes data collected with a drone for use by farmers and agronomists; HempOverview, a software-as-a-solution web- and map-based technology platform to support the operations of domestic industrial hemp programs for state and tribal nation departments of agriculture, growers, and processors; and ParkView, a proprietary aerial imagery and data analytics platform for assessing and supporting sustainability initiatives involving municipal, state, and federal public parks and recreation areas.

