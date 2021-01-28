ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) Receives $58.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $58.00.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ageas SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th.

Get ageas SA/NV alerts:

Shares of AGESY traded down $1.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.91. 1,287 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,908. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.81. ageas SA/NV has a 1 year low of $26.91 and a 1 year high of $57.29. The stock has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 0.89.

ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter. ageas SA/NV had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 8.10%. Equities analysts expect that ageas SA/NV will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ageas SA/NV Company Profile

ageas SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in insurance business in Europe and Asia. It operates through Belgium, United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Asia, and Reinsurance segments. The company primarily offers property, casualty, and life insurance products, as well as pension products; and reinsurance products.

Featured Article: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for ageas SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ageas SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.