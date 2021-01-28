AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B) Price Target Increased to C$7.00 by Analysts at CIBC

AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B) had its target price lifted by CIBC from C$6.75 to C$7.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 3.86% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on AGF Management from C$6.50 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank upped their price target on AGF Management from C$6.25 to C$6.50 in a research note on Friday, December 11th.

TSE:AGF.B traded up C$0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$6.74. 186,644 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 192,722. The firm has a market cap of C$471.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$6.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$5.63. AGF Management has a 52-week low of C$2.50 and a 52-week high of C$7.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.84, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

AGF Management Company Profile

AGF Management Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to public and corporate DB pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, corporate plans, insurance companies, and sub-advised mandates. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios.

