Aggreko Plc (AGK.L) (LON:AGK) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Aggreko Plc (AGK.L) (LON:AGK) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 510 ($6.66).

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 810 ($10.58) price target on shares of Aggreko Plc (AGK.L) in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Aggreko Plc (AGK.L) to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 410 ($5.36) in a report on Wednesday, October 14th.

Get Aggreko Plc (AGK.L) alerts:

In related news, insider Ian Marchant bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 593 ($7.75) per share, for a total transaction of £29,650 ($38,737.91).

Shares of LON:AGK traded down GBX 1.50 ($0.02) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 603 ($7.88). 319,016 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 354,113. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 631.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 501.27. Aggreko Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 285.90 ($3.74) and a 52-week high of GBX 799.80 ($10.45). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.96, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of £1.54 billion and a P/E ratio of -26.92.

About Aggreko Plc (AGK.L)

Aggreko Plc supplies modular, mobile power, heating, cooling, and related services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Rental Solutions, Power Solutions Industrial, and Power Solutions Utility. It offers power generation products, including diesel generators, G3+ generators, and gas generators, as well as Solar-diesel hybrid power plants; cooling systems, such as cooling towers, chillers, heat exchangers, and air handlers and conditioners; and desiccant and refrigerated dehumidifiers to prevent metal corrosion, aid processes, preserve equipment on cold stacked offshore rigs, reduce mold and mildew growth during production processes, and dry out water-damaged buildings, as well as to reduce drying times for concrete, insulation, and fireproofing.

Recommended Story: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Aggreko Plc (AGK.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aggreko Plc (AGK.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.