Aggreko Plc (OTCMKTS:ARGKF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Aggreko Plc (OTCMKTS:ARGKF) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company.

ARGKF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Aggreko in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Investec downgraded shares of Aggreko from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Aggreko in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aggreko from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Aggreko from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th.

OTCMKTS:ARGKF opened at $8.12 on Thursday. Aggreko has a one year low of $3.40 and a one year high of $10.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.49.

Aggreko Company Profile

Aggreko Plc supplies modular, mobile power, heating, cooling, and related services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Rental Solutions, Power Solutions Industrial, and Power Solutions Utility. It offers power generation products, including diesel generators, G3+ generators, and gas generators, as well as Solar-diesel hybrid power plants; cooling systems, such as cooling towers, chillers, heat exchangers, and air handlers and conditioners; and desiccant and refrigerated dehumidifiers to prevent metal corrosion, aid processes, preserve equipment on cold stacked offshore rigs, reduce mold and mildew growth during production processes, and dry out water-damaged buildings, as well as to reduce drying times for concrete, insulation, and fireproofing.

