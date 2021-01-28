Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) Price Target Raised to $65.00 at Barclays

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

AGIO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $61.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $57.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $73.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $65.50.

AGIO stock opened at $45.84 on Wednesday. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $27.77 and a fifty-two week high of $56.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.62. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.30 and a beta of 1.80.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.36) by ($0.07). Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 170.65% and a negative return on equity of 57.63%. The firm had revenue of $34.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.81) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Agios Pharmaceuticals will post -4.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AGIO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 3,306.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,648,000 after purchasing an additional 138,850 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 1,186.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 427.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,267 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 277,902 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,863,000 after purchasing an additional 27,389 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,320 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 5,302 shares during the period. 92.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism and adjacent areas of hematologic malignancies, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. The company offers TIBSOVO (ivosidenib), an oral targeted inhibitor for treating adult patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (R/R AML), as well as to treat patients with newly diagnosed AML; and IDHIFA, an oral targeted inhibitor for patients with R/R AML and an isocitrate dehydrogenase 2 mutation.

