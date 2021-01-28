Agrello (DLT) Price Tops $0.0518

Agrello (CURRENCY:DLT) traded 21.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. Agrello has a market cap of $4.98 million and approximately $600,608.00 worth of Agrello was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Agrello token can currently be bought for about $0.0518 or 0.00000158 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Agrello has traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Agrello alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.59 or 0.00071888 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $296.42 or 0.00903187 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00006193 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.66 or 0.00053807 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003049 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,410.86 or 0.04298828 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003048 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00014666 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00017871 BTC.

Agrello Token Profile

Agrello (DLT) is a token. It was first traded on September 6th, 2017. Agrello’s total supply is 130,271,020 tokens and its circulating supply is 96,103,321 tokens. The Reddit community for Agrello is /r/Agrello and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Agrello’s official Twitter account is @AgrelloOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Agrello’s official website is www.agrello.id.

Buying and Selling Agrello

Agrello can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Agrello directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Agrello should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Agrello using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Agrello Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Agrello and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.