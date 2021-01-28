Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) (EPA:AF) PT Set at €3.00 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €3.00 ($3.53) price objective on Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) (EPA:AF) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on AF. UBS Group set a €4.45 ($5.24) target price on shares of Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €4.30 ($5.06) price target on shares of Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €3.50 ($4.12) price target on shares of Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley set a €3.00 ($3.53) price target on shares of Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €3.00 ($3.53) price target on shares of Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Sell and an average target price of €3.34 ($3.93).

Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) stock opened at €4.87 ($5.73) on Wednesday. Air France-KLM SA has a 52 week low of €6.88 ($8.09) and a 52 week high of €14.65 ($17.24). The company’s 50 day moving average price is €4.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €4.04.

About Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA)

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance, and other air-transport-related services.

