Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT) Shares Gap Up to $20.88

Shares of Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $20.88, but opened at $24.48. Air T shares last traded at $24.55, with a volume of 20 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.27. The company has a market cap of $70.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.84 and a beta of 1.47.

Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The transportation company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $35.60 million during the quarter. Air T had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a negative return on equity of 14.46%.

In other news, Director Raymond E. Cabillot acquired 22,980 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.76 per share, for a total transaction of $431,104.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,473.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nicholas John Swenson acquired 16,731 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.25 per share, for a total transaction of $305,340.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 60,461 shares in the company, valued at $1,103,413.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 53.14% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Air T stock. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 78,210 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $860,000. FMR LLC owned about 2.72% of Air T at the end of the most recent reporting period. 17.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Air T Company Profile (NASDAQ:AIRT)

Air T, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides overnight air cargo, ground equipment sale, commercial jet engines and parts, and printing equipment and maintenance services in the United States and internationally. The company's Overnight Air Cargo segment offers air express delivery services. As of March 31, 2020, this segment had 69 aircraft under the dry-lease agreements with FedEx.

