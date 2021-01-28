Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $828.49 Million

Equities analysts expect Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) to announce sales of $828.49 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Akamai Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $818.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $843.45 million. Akamai Technologies posted sales of $772.12 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Akamai Technologies will report full year sales of $3.18 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.17 billion to $3.20 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.31 billion to $3.50 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Akamai Technologies.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $792.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $775.85 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 18.01%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Akamai Technologies from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Akamai Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.67.

Shares of AKAM stock traded down $7.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $113.23. 120,915 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,090,529. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.37. Akamai Technologies has a 1-year low of $75.18 and a 1-year high of $124.91. The company has a market cap of $18.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Robert Blumofe sold 6,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.23, for a total value of $579,855.47. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,633,575.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Madhu Ranganathan sold 1,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.09, for a total value of $174,350.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 577.8% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 305 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 73.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 455 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides Web Application Protector to safeguard web assets from web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Edge DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Site Shield that prevents attacker from directly targeting the application origin and forces traffic to go through its network, where attack can be better detected and mitigated; identity Cloud, a customer identity access management solution; Prolexic Routed to protect web- and IP-based application; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

