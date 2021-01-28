Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) Shares Sold by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 96,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,102 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Akero Therapeutics were worth $2,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Akero Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Akero Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 177.8% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. 83.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Akero Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Akero Therapeutics from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKRO opened at $28.33 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.69. The stock has a market cap of $983.67 million, a P/E ratio of -13.06 and a beta of 0.58. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.78 and a 52-week high of $41.16.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.04). Analysts predict that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Akero Therapeutics news, COO Jonathan Young sold 3,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total value of $77,387.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 181,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,599,871.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 7.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for serious metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is AKR-001, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis disease.The company was formerly known as Pippin Pharmaceuticals, Inc and changed its name to Akero Therapeutics, Inc in May 2018.

