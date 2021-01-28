Akers Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKER) Trading Up 8.1%

Shares of Akers Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKER) were up 8.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.20 and last traded at $3.06. Approximately 1,805,357 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 200% from the average daily volume of 602,547 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.83.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.27 and a 200-day moving average of $2.88.

Akers Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Akers Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Akers Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Akers Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in Akers Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 5.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Akers Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:AKER)

Akers Biosciences, Inc focuses on the development of a vaccine candidate against SARS-CoV-2, a coronavirus causing a pandemic. It has a collaboration agreement with Premas Biotech PVT Ltd. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Thorofare, New Jersey.

