Alaska Power & Telephone (OTCMKTS:APTL) Trading Down 6.4%

Alaska Power & Telephone (OTCMKTS:APTL)’s share price traded down 6.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $55.00 and last traded at $55.20. 4,202 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 300% from the average session volume of 1,051 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.00.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.27.

Alaska Power & Telephone Company Profile (OTCMKTS:APTL)

Alaska Power & Telephone Company, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated electric and telephone services in rural portions of Alaska. It operates through Electric and Telecommunications segments. The Electric segment offers retail and wholesale electric services, including hydroelectric and diesel generation facilities.

Read More: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Power & Telephone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Power & Telephone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.