Alchemint Standards Price Reaches $0.0007 on Top Exchanges (SDS)

Alchemint Standards (CURRENCY:SDS) traded 10.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. One Alchemint Standards token can now be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Alchemint Standards has traded up 2.2% against the US dollar. Alchemint Standards has a market capitalization of $213,057.83 and $13.00 worth of Alchemint Standards was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Alchemint Standards alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002952 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.05 or 0.00050259 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000788 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.81 or 0.00126202 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.04 or 0.00067931 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.94 or 0.00265121 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.01 or 0.00064868 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $112.97 or 0.00333009 BTC.

About Alchemint Standards

Alchemint Standards was first traded on July 31st, 2018. Alchemint Standards’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 317,946,798 tokens. Alchemint Standards’ official Twitter account is @Alchemint_SDS and its Facebook page is accessible here. Alchemint Standards’ official website is alchemint.io/#/home. Alchemint Standards’ official message board is medium.com/@alchemintsdt. The Reddit community for Alchemint Standards is /r/Alchemint and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Alchemint Standards Token Trading

Alchemint Standards can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemint Standards directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alchemint Standards should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Alchemint Standards using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Alchemint Standards Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alchemint Standards and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.