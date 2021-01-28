Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $22.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.90% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Alcoa is a global industry leader in bauxite, alumina and aluminum products. “

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on AA. B. Riley increased their price target on Alcoa from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Alcoa from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Alcoa from $22.00 to $20.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Alcoa in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.39.

Shares of AA opened at $18.66 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.67. Alcoa has a 52-week low of $5.16 and a 52-week high of $26.20. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.40 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. Alcoa had a negative return on equity of 5.83% and a negative net margin of 5.03%. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Alcoa will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Tammi A. Jones sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.19, for a total transaction of $31,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $526,635.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Alcoa by 136.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,048,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,528,000 after acquiring an additional 605,094 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Alcoa by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alcoa by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,058,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,901,000 after purchasing an additional 267,519 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the 2nd quarter worth about $301,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alcoa by 166.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 627,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,058,000 after purchasing an additional 392,659 shares in the last quarter.

Alcoa Company Profile

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells bauxite to customers who process it into industrial chemical products.

