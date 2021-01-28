Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alerus Financial had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 13.97%.

Shares of NASDAQ ALRS traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $25.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,301. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.43. Alerus Financial has a 52 week low of $15.05 and a 52 week high of $30.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $444.66 million, a PE ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 17th. Alerus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.41%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Alerus Financial in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Alerus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Alerus Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

About Alerus Financial

Alerus Financial Corporation, through its subsidiary Alerus Financial, National Association, provides various financial services to businesses and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Retirement and Benefit Services, Wealth Management, and Mortgage. It offers various deposit products and services, including demand deposits, checking, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management products, including electronic receivables management, remote deposit capture, cash vault services, merchant services, and other cash management services.

