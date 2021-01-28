Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alexander’s, Inc. is a real estate investment trust engaged in leasing, managing, developing and redeveloping properties. Alexander’s activities are conducted through its manager, Vornado Realty Trust. “

Separately, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Alexander’s from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd.

NYSE:ALX opened at $271.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.61 and a beta of 0.62. Alexander’s has a 52 week low of $223.02 and a 52 week high of $342.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $275.57 and its 200-day moving average is $261.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.11, a quick ratio of 11.89 and a current ratio of 11.90.

Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.07. Alexander’s had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 16.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alexander’s will post 14.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $4.50 per share. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. Alexander’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.45%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALX. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Alexander’s by 217.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Alexander’s by 225.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Alexander’s in the third quarter valued at $294,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alexander’s by 4.6% in the third quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alexander’s in the third quarter valued at $377,000. 35.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alexander’s

Alexander's, Inc is a real estate investment trust which has seven properties in the greater New York City metropolitan area.

