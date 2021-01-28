Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.84 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) to post earnings per share of $1.84 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Alexandria Real Estate Equities’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.84 and the lowest is $1.83. Alexandria Real Estate Equities reported earnings per share of $1.77 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will report full-year earnings of $7.30 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.29 to $7.30. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $7.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.66 to $7.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Alexandria Real Estate Equities.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($1.20). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 29.07%. The firm had revenue of $545.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.44) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

ARE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $194.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $166.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.00.

Shares of NYSE:ARE traded up $3.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $169.72. The stock had a trading volume of 10,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,249,874. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 12-month low of $109.22 and a 12-month high of $179.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $1.09 dividend. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.64%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 73.3% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 259.6% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the third quarter worth $37,000. 87.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500Â® urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $29.2 billion as of September 30, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 47.4 million square feet ("SF").

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alexandria Real Estate Equities (ARE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.