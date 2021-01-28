Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Shares Acquired by IBM Retirement Fund

IBM Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 21.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ARE. CX Institutional grew its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 73.3% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 259.6% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the third quarter worth about $32,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 60.5% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARE opened at $166.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $23.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.39, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.55. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.22 and a 1 year high of $179.79.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($1.20). The firm had revenue of $545.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.55 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 29.07% and a return on equity of 4.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.44) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $1.09 per share. This is an increase from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.64%.

ARE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $194.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $166.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.00.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500Â® urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $29.2 billion as of September 30, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 47.4 million square feet ("SF").

