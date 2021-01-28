Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lessened its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 30.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 171,707 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 75,916 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $26,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALXN. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 28.1% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 17,971 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after acquiring an additional 3,939 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 89.2% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 715,040 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,822,000 after acquiring an additional 337,045 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 14.7% in the third quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 40,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,600,000 after acquiring an additional 5,167 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $27,854,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 242,688 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,771,000 after acquiring an additional 10,770 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ALXN. TheStreet raised shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $139.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $140.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $121.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.26.

In other Alexion Pharmaceuticals news, CAO Tanisha Carino sold 1,530 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.26, for a total value of $187,057.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,155,688.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Daniel Bazarko sold 24,066 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.70, for a total transaction of $3,795,208.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 43,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,930,757.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $155.69 on Thursday. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.67 and a 12-month high of $162.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $34.07 billion, a PE ratio of 36.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $152.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.73.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.64. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 11.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a C5 inhibitor for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

