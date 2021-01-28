Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) PT Lowered to $16.50 at Morgan Stanley

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $18.00 to $16.50 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

AQN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.48.

Shares of NYSE:AQN opened at $16.92 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a PE ratio of 20.39, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.56 and its 200 day moving average is $15.12. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 52 week low of $9.53 and a 52 week high of $17.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 27.73% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The firm had revenue of $376.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.86 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.1551 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.41%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AQN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 33.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 47,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 11,956 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the second quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Corrado Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 9.3% in the third quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 24,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081 shares during the period. 45.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. It generates and sells electrical energy through non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

