Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) PT Raised to $38.00 at Barclays

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Barclays from $28.00 to $38.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 29.47% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Allegro MicroSystems in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on Allegro MicroSystems in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Allegro MicroSystems in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Mizuho raised their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Allegro MicroSystems in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

Shares of ALGM opened at $29.35 on Tuesday. Allegro MicroSystems has a 1 year low of $16.78 and a 1 year high of $34.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.48.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $136.65 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Allegro MicroSystems will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Allegro MicroSystems

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor ICs and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems in automotive and industrial markets. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; Power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components for LiDAR applications.

