Alliance Global Partners Boosts Enthusiast Gaming (CVE:EGLX) Price Target to C$7.50

Enthusiast Gaming (CVE:EGLX) had its price objective boosted by Alliance Global Partners from C$6.00 to C$7.50 in a research note released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Enthusiast Gaming from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Colliers Securities set a C$6.50 price target on Enthusiast Gaming and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th.

EGLX stock opened at C$1.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.49, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of C$101.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.43. Enthusiast Gaming has a 12-month low of C$0.92 and a 12-month high of C$2.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.99.

About Enthusiast Gaming

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc, a digital media company, develops and operates an online community of video gamers worldwide. As of February 6, 2019, the company had a platform of approximately 80 owned and affiliated Websites. It also owns and operates Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, a gaming expo. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

