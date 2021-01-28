Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ALIZY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Allianz in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Allianz in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Allianz in a report on Thursday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:ALIZY traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $22.90. 83,474 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,550. Allianz has a fifty-two week low of $12.48 and a fifty-two week high of $25.44. The company has a market capitalization of $94.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.79.

Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Allianz had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The company had revenue of $31.95 billion during the quarter.

About Allianz

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel insurance products to private and corporate customers.

