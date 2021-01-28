AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $28.25

AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $28.25 and traded as high as $34.49. AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund shares last traded at $32.68, with a volume of 71,370 shares.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.25.

Get AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 14th will be paid a $0.167 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 13th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.13%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 10.7% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 328,725 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $8,330,000 after buying an additional 31,755 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 23.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,974 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after buying an additional 13,456 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 6.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 60,483 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after buying an additional 3,698 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 59.1% during the third quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 27,995 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 10,400 shares during the period. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund during the third quarter valued at $704,000.

AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Company Profile (NYSE:ACV)

AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets. The fund primarily invests in diversified portfolio of convertible securities, income-producing equity securities, and income-producing debt and other instruments of varying maturities.

See Also: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.