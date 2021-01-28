Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) Trading Up 38.5%

Shares of Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:AESE) were up 38.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.49 and last traded at $2.41. Approximately 18,910,617 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 472% from the average daily volume of 3,308,876 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.74.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allied Esports Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th.

The company has a market capitalization of $73.03 million, a PE ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.01). Allied Esports Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 59.30% and a negative net margin of 139.42%. The firm had revenue of $5.89 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Knighted Pastures Llc bought 87,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.14 per share, with a total value of $99,193.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,592,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,095,858.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Allied Esports Entertainment Company Profile (NASDAQ:AESE)

Allied Esports Entertainment Inc operates a premier public esports and entertainment company, consisting of the Allied Esports and World Poker Tour (WPT) businesses worldwide. The company has two segments, Gaming & Entertainment and E-Sports. It operates esports properties to connect players and fans via a network of connected arenas; a flagship gaming arena located at the Luxor Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada; a mobile esports truck that serves as a battleground and content generation hub; and a studio for recording and streaming gaming events, as well as provides multiplayer video game competitions.

