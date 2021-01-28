Allworth Financial LP Boosts Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 104,901 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Woodstock Corp raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.8% during the third quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 113,773 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 13.2% during the third quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 86,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,952,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Stillwater Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.9% during the third quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 15,071 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 24.8% during the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 51,820 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,779,000 after buying an additional 10,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 16.3% during the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 4,365 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on XOM. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Truist reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, November 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.22.

NYSE XOM opened at $45.35 on Thursday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $30.11 and a 12 month high of $65.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.75 billion, a PE ratio of 26.99 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.93.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.07. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The business had revenue of $46.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

