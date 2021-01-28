Allworth Financial LP Buys 4,049 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 311.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,049 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $413,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NEE. Axel Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,776,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.4% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 13,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,610,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.7% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 22,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,228,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 1,244 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the period. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $80.19 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.70 and a 12 month high of $87.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.10 billion, a PE ratio of 40.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.69.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.40.

In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total transaction of $297,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 121,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total transaction of $9,077,356.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 170,328 shares of company stock worth $12,696,954. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

