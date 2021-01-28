Allworth Financial LP Has $176,000 Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 20.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Linde were worth $176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Linde by 1,633.3% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Linde by 714.3% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in Linde by 74.7% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Linde during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Linde during the third quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

LIN stock opened at $242.91 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $258.55 and a 200-day moving average of $247.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $146.71 and a 12 month high of $274.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. Linde had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 8.56%. Sell-side analysts predict that Linde plc will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $1.06 dividend. This is an increase from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.45%.

In related news, CEO Stephen F. Angel sold 56,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.91, for a total value of $14,722,960.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 461,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,416,307.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Eduardo F. Menezes sold 23,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total transaction of $6,119,118.72. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 117,682 shares in the company, valued at $30,964,487.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $293.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Linde from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Linde presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $255.00.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

Further Reading: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.