Allworth Financial LP Has $296,000 Stock Holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,354 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 368 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in Southwest Airlines by 247.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 702 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in Southwest Airlines by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 802 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Southwest Airlines by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LUV shares. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. 140166 raised their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.39.

In other Southwest Airlines news, EVP Gregory D. Wells sold 15,166 shares of Southwest Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total value of $709,768.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,085,735.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LUV opened at $44.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.07. Southwest Airlines Co. has a twelve month low of $22.47 and a twelve month high of $58.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.83. The firm has a market cap of $26.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.82, a PEG ratio of 139.97 and a beta of 1.23.

Southwest Airlines Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a total of 747 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 101 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.