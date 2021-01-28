Allworth Financial LP Has $545,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO)

Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,635 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First United Bank Trust lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 15,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,277,000 after buying an additional 2,995 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 69.7% in the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 16,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,412,000 after buying an additional 6,780 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 69.0% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 17,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,149,000 after buying an additional 7,296 shares during the period. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 66,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,819,000 after buying an additional 2,220 shares during the period. Finally, Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 44,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,623,000 after buying an additional 2,062 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VO opened at $206.22 on Thursday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $110.05 and a 1-year high of $216.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $209.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $188.72.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

