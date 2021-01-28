Allworth Financial LP Invests $191,000 in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,804,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $281,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at $522,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at $174,000.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ABNB. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital began coverage on Airbnb in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. 140166 began coverage on Airbnb in a report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Airbnb in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.24.

Shares of ABNB stock opened at $201.25 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $156.56. Airbnb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.50 and a twelve month high of $216.00.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

