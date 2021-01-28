Allworth Financial LP Raises Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,724 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PEP. Interactive Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 69.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PEP shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $140.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 target price for the company. Truist boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.89.

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $138.04 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The company has a market cap of $190.77 billion, a PE ratio of 27.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $143.96 and a 200 day moving average of $139.83. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.42 and a 52 week high of $148.77.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th were paid a $1.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 73.96%.

In related news, CEO Kirk Tanner sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total value of $1,710,125.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,085,192.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

