Allworth Financial LP Sells 312 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Allworth Financial LP lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 312 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MBB. Investors Research Corp increased its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 1,028.6% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the third quarter valued at about $49,000.

NASDAQ MBB opened at $110.19 on Thursday. iShares MBS ETF has a 52 week low of $104.79 and a 52 week high of $111.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.11.

iShares MBS ETF Profile

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

