Allworth Financial LP Sells 448 Shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

Allworth Financial LP lowered its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,240 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 448 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Bank of Hawaii were worth $478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 12.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,729 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 30,966 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,373,000 after buying an additional 8,763 shares during the last quarter. Monument Capital Management bought a new position in Bank of Hawaii during the fourth quarter worth about $719,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 8.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 600,217 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,323,000 after purchasing an additional 48,270 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the third quarter worth about $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Bank of Hawaii from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Bank of Hawaii from $61.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.50.

NYSE BOH opened at $79.90 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.90 and its 200-day moving average is $65.05. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a one year low of $46.70 and a one year high of $93.01. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.05). Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 22.62% and a return on equity of 12.73%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.20%.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in four segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other.

