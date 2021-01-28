Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.19

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th.

Ally Financial has increased its dividend by 90.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Ally Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 18.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Ally Financial to earn $3.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.1%.

NYSE ALLY opened at $36.45 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 1.61. Ally Financial has a fifty-two week low of $10.22 and a fifty-two week high of $41.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.55. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 12.22%. As a group, analysts forecast that Ally Financial will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ALLY shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Ally Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Ally Financial from $33.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Janney Montgomery Scott lifted their price objective on Ally Financial from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Ally Financial from $32.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Ally Financial from $33.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.35.

In other news, CAO David J. Debrunner sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.82, for a total transaction of $693,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 87,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,683,774.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

