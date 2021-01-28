Ally Financial Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.19 (NYSE:ALLY)

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th.

Ally Financial has raised its dividend payment by 90.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Ally Financial has a payout ratio of 18.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Ally Financial to earn $3.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.1%.

Ally Financial stock opened at $36.45 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.68 and a 200-day moving average of $28.33. Ally Financial has a 1 year low of $10.22 and a 1 year high of $41.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $13.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 1.61.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.55. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 12.22%. Equities analysts anticipate that Ally Financial will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Ally Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Ally Financial from $33.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Ally Financial from $33.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Ally Financial in a report on Monday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott increased their target price on Ally Financial from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.35.

In other news, CAO David J. Debrunner sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.82, for a total transaction of $693,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 87,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,683,774.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

