Alpha Coin Price Tops $0.0001 on Top Exchanges (APC)

Alpha Coin (CURRENCY:APC) traded up 13.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 28th. During the last seven days, Alpha Coin has traded 1% higher against the dollar. One Alpha Coin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Alpha Coin has a total market capitalization of $4,520.64 and $4.00 worth of Alpha Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,658.09 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $395.66 or 0.01249805 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $166.01 or 0.00524390 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.02 or 0.00044298 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000557 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002400 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000042 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00005449 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Alpha Coin Token Profile

Alpha Coin (CRYPTO:APC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Alpha Coin’s total supply is 65,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,000,000 tokens. Alpha Coin’s official Twitter account is @AlphacoinTokens and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Alpha Coin is alpha-coin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, ” AlpaCoin is crytpocurrency, that allows instant payments to anyone in the world. It was introduced as a way to raise cryptocurrency adoption in Korea. “

Buying and Selling Alpha Coin

Alpha Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alpha Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Alpha Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

