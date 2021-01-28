Alpha Financial Markets Consulting plc (AFM.L) (LON:AFM) Reaches New 1-Year High at $260.00

Alpha Financial Markets Consulting plc (AFM.L) (LON:AFM)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 260 ($3.40) and last traded at GBX 257 ($3.36), with a volume of 36195 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 253 ($3.31).

The firm has a market cap of £273.76 million and a P/E ratio of 48.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 232.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 214.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45.

In other news, insider Euan Fraser sold 924,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 230 ($3.00), for a total transaction of £2,127,378.10 ($2,779,433.11).

About Alpha Financial Markets Consulting plc (AFM.L) (LON:AFM)

Alpha Financial Markets Consulting plc provides consulting services to the asset and wealth management industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions consulting, operations and outsourcing, front office IT, enterprise IT, customer relationship management and distribution, digital transformation, client service and reporting, compliance and regulation, data management, and product development.

