Alpha FX Group plc (AFX.L) (LON:AFX) Shares Gap Down to $1,505.00

Alpha FX Group plc (AFX.L) (LON:AFX) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1,505.00, but opened at $1,435.00. Alpha FX Group plc (AFX.L) shares last traded at $1,454.00, with a volume of 19,438 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,336.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,091.05. The stock has a market capitalization of £585.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.91.

About Alpha FX Group plc (AFX.L) (LON:AFX)

Alpha FX Group plc provides foreign exchange services in the United Kingdom and internationally. Its activities comprise initial design and implementation of hedging strategies, as well as ongoing management and monitoring of currency risks. The company sells forward currency contracts, foreign exchange spot transactions, payments and collections, and option contracts.

