Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Acquired by WP Advisors LLC

WP Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 20 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 2.6% of WP Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. WP Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Alphabet by 200.0% during the third quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter worth $44,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. 31.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOOG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,970.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Mizuho raised their target price on Alphabet from $1,750.00 to $1,810.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Cleveland Research upgraded Alphabet to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,867.95.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 52 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,757.54, for a total transaction of $91,392.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,963,172.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 55 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,813.27, for a total value of $99,729.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 613 shares in the company, valued at $1,111,534.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,564 shares of company stock worth $2,756,038. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded up $46.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1,877.14. 37,156 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,746,578. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,013.54 and a 52 week high of $1,934.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,775.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,638.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The company has a market cap of $1.27 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.38, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.35 by $5.05. The firm had revenue of $46.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.84 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. Alphabet’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $10.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

