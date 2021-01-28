AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 65.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,602 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000.

VGT traded up $6.49 on Thursday, hitting $364.23. 5,146 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 699,310. The company has a 50 day moving average of $352.08 and a 200-day moving average of $322.10. Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $179.45 and a 12-month high of $369.52.

Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

