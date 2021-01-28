AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,914 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,985 shares during the quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Insight Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

NYSEARCA:BSCN remained flat at $$21.84 during midday trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 731 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,024. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $16.71 and a twelve month high of $22.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.86.

