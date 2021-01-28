AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Buys 1,274,918 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 520.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,519,798 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,274,918 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up about 11.4% of AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $67,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPLG. FormulaFolio Investments LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 153.3% in the third quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 3,933,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,767,000 after buying an additional 2,380,464 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 384.5% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,115,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,249,000 after buying an additional 1,678,916 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1,542.2% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 688,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,098,000 after buying an additional 646,708 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 141.3% during the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 1,069,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,024,000 after buying an additional 626,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,342,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,333,000 after buying an additional 443,287 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.75 during trading on Thursday, hitting $44.79. 208,741 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,169,677. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.98 and its 200 day moving average is $41.02. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $25.62 and a 52 week high of $45.36.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

