AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Buys 6,555 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 37.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,196 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,555 shares during the quarter. Zoetis comprises 0.7% of AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $3,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Usca Ria LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 90.9% during the fourth quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 4,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 2,363 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 34,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,778,000 after buying an additional 2,315 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 476.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 31,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,135,000 after buying an additional 25,648 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 16,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,685,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at $706,000. 92.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.06, for a total value of $984,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,838,020.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.43, for a total value of $190,325.97. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,827,285.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 110,606 shares of company stock worth $18,241,735 in the last 90 days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Zoetis stock traded up $6.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $159.32. 33,605 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,794,585. The company has a market cap of $75.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.46, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.14 and a 1-year high of $176.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $163.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.96.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 63.89% and a net margin of 25.50%. Zoetis’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. This is a positive change from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 27.47%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist increased their price objective on Zoetis from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Barclays raised their price target on Zoetis from $175.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Zoetis from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.14.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

