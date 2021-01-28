AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 41.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,352 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,886 shares during the period. Monolithic Power Systems comprises about 0.9% of AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $5,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MPWR. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 42,036 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,654,000 after purchasing an additional 9,859 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 0.8% in the third quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 5,111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 53.6% in the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 5,175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock traded up $16.27 on Thursday, hitting $368.02. 8,999 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 361,714. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $130.12 and a one year high of $406.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.60 billion, a PE ratio of 106.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $363.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $305.45.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $259.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.12 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 17.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. Research analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.05%.

Several research firms recently commented on MPWR. Zacks Investment Research cut Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $359.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $270.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $275.00 to $336.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $340.45.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, Director James C. Moyer sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.70, for a total value of $307,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 263,308 shares in the company, valued at $81,019,871.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.57, for a total transaction of $439,589.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,142,827.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 118,247 shares of company stock worth $42,665,178. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

See Also: Which market index is the best?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR).

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.