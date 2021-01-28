AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Purchases 13,233 Shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK) by 25.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 64,578 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,233 shares during the quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF were worth $2,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PSK. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF in the third quarter worth $35,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF in the third quarter worth $50,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF by 98.4% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF by 50.6% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter.

PSK traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $43.35. The company had a trading volume of 13,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,799. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.59. SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $28.83 and a 52 week high of $44.71.

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF Company Profile

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

